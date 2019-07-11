© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Can You Use Our Orgone Charge Plates for Ice Test and Food Preservation
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
357 views • July 11, 2019
We discovered something interesting when we began to use our orgone charge plates. We put two of our plates in the fridge and freezer and discovered is that it had turned the entire refrigerator into an orgone accumulator box! The end result is that you get preserved fruits, vegetables, dairy, etc. lasting much longer than normal. No longer are we having problems keeping fresh lettuce longer than a week.
The passive, life-preserving scalar field emitted from orgone products is truly the gift that keeps on giving. We were so excited about this discovery that we’ve made a video to share our experience. The clip also goes more in detail as to what orgone accumulators do to living organisms inside of them.
CLICK HERE TO ORDER OUR ORGONITE CHARGE PLATES http://bit.ly/2zDMiIU
food preservation, orgonite, orgone energy, canning, prepping, organic gardening, back to eden gardening, starry hilder, doug and stacy, homesteading,
The passive, life-preserving scalar field emitted from orgone products is truly the gift that keeps on giving. We were so excited about this discovery that we’ve made a video to share our experience. The clip also goes more in detail as to what orgone accumulators do to living organisms inside of them.
CLICK HERE TO ORDER OUR ORGONITE CHARGE PLATES http://bit.ly/2zDMiIU
food preservation, orgonite, orgone energy, canning, prepping, organic gardening, back to eden gardening, starry hilder, doug and stacy, homesteading,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.