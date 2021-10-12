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Pacific Ocean surf - nature's gift to coasties
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33 views • October 12, 2021
Recalling when I was most at peace and in harmony with the natural world took me to the Pacific Coast. Walking, jogging, laying and playing on the sandy beaches with the music of the surf providing the audio track was IT.
The home of my first 50 years was less than an hour from that. That scene is for all practical purposes unreachable for me today. This clip will have to suffice.
I intend to put the video replay on repeat mode and let it work its magic.
The home of my first 50 years was less than an hour from that. That scene is for all practical purposes unreachable for me today. This clip will have to suffice.
I intend to put the video replay on repeat mode and let it work its magic.
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