344) Harald Kautz: Archons, Magic & Controlling Technologies (2020)
Source:

HaraldKautz channel, January 05, 2023.

Harald Kautz: Archons, Magic & Controlling Technologies (2020) : https://rumble.com/v243t9m-harald-kautz-archons-magic-and-controlling-technologies-2021.html 


Shai Danon (Raising the Frequency) - In this interview, Harald talks about the Archons' control system, technologies used against us humans and how to overcome them.
Black magic, white magic and our miraculous abilities.


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

