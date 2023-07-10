344) Harald Kautz: Archons, Magic & Controlling Technologies (2020)

Source:
HaraldKautz channel, January 05, 2023.
Harald Kautz: Archons, Magic & Controlling Technologies (2020) : https://rumble.com/v243t9m-harald-kautz-archons-magic-and-controlling-technologies-2021.html
Shai Danon (Raising the Frequency) - In this interview, Harald talks
about the Archons' control system, technologies used against us humans
and how to overcome them.
Black magic, white magic and our miraculous abilities.
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.