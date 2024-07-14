BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News July 14, 2024 6AM GMT
130 views • 9 months ago

July 14, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Donald Trump survives an assassination attempt while addressing thousands of his supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania. Shortly after he recounted the moment. The shooter who took aim at Donald Trump is dead. The Secret Service adding that a spectator has also lost his life during the hail of gunfire. However, Joe Biden fails to call it an assassination attempt. Amid an outpouring of support for Donald Trump, others, are upset the shooter didn’t have better aim and a sickness is trending, suggesting the assassin simply had one job. So the question remains, was this attack on the cards.

Keywords
russiawarukraineassassinationrt
