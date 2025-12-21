THE RISE OF THE FALSE PROPHETS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Written and published by Lucia on Dec.21/2025
Link to written transcript to follow.
Links to other important docs for your review and study:
WHO IS ISRAEL?, https://youtu.be/l1exgCM3Dnc?si=a4UuNfaB2MrC6Oyn
THE REGATHERING OF TRUE ISRAEL , https://youtu.be/WDCguCdX99Y?si=qmOs8JbS-HHWBkrI
THE TRUTH SHALL MAKE YOU FREE, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vwOYzOz4Tc&t=195s
THE TESTING OF OUR FAITH, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzMuNqYgLh0&t=48s
IS OUR FAITH ENOUGH?, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yO-6AKOkEao&t=7s
----------------------
LINKS TO BACK-UP CHANNELS:
https://rumble.com/c/c-2032947
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7DTnAKIMcUvml8rfeX61cg
-----------------------------------
If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.