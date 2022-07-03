Ottawa Police just fined a protester $1,130 for writing “FREE TAMARA LICH” in chalk!

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Tamara Lich was one of the original organizers of the Freedom Convoy of truckers who drove across Canada to Ottawa protesting vaccine mandates. Lich was recently re-arrested and it is widely believed that Lich is a political prisoner.
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