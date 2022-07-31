Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Insights on the Power of Intention

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VA #96 Creator’s Insights on the Power of Intention
Description:
What are intentions and how do they shape our reality? Do our intentions affect others indirectly, without conscious awareness? How does the Law of Cause and Effect interact with our intentions? Will understanding the workings of intention make us smarter? Is our uniqueness a cause or a consequence of our intentions? Can evil intentions be cancelled? How does the power of intention govern accuracy of psychic predictions? What must be added to make an intention influence reality? Creator explains ways to amplify prayer and divine healing requests through the power of intention. Join us!
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