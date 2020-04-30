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UK Government & MHRA Is CONTROLLED By The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation!
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57 views • April 30, 2020
An independent UK citizen journalist exposes why the World Health Organisation and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have infiltrated and are controlling the UK Government at the highest levels, determining policy for lockdowns and general practice concerning Coronavirus. Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer was given 31 MILLION POUNDS from Bill & Melinda Gates. He is about to be appointed to the executive board of the World Health Organisation. These organisations have played an important part in the fabrication of data, the fear mongering of lethality, seizing of economies and push for deadly vaccination. Through these connections, when the Gates Foundation want their vaccine-- they have the UK regulator in their POCKET.
The UK Government is COMPLETELY compromised by PRIVATE CORPORATIONS and NGOs like this, along with most governments that are being manipulated in the same manner. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have ALREADY KILLED AND PARALYSED MANY people across India and Africa with their laced vaccines. Gates, who is a member of the BILDERBERG GROUP has been committed to depopulation (culling of the masses) for a long time. His father was the head of Eugenics front PLANNED PARENTHOOD, marketing and assisting in the swift abortion of MILLIONS of people (primarily in BLACK communities).
The UK Government is COMPLETELY compromised by PRIVATE CORPORATIONS and NGOs like this, along with most governments that are being manipulated in the same manner. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have ALREADY KILLED AND PARALYSED MANY people across India and Africa with their laced vaccines. Gates, who is a member of the BILDERBERG GROUP has been committed to depopulation (culling of the masses) for a long time. His father was the head of Eugenics front PLANNED PARENTHOOD, marketing and assisting in the swift abortion of MILLIONS of people (primarily in BLACK communities).
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