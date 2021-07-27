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Finnish medical doctor says the vax is a murder weapon. In 2009!! (swine flu epic).
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44 views • July 27, 2021
What is interesting in this 7 minute video is she really puts the whole thing (vax killer weapon) into a brief package. Plus, this video is in 2009!!
Dr. Rauni-Leena Luukanen-Kilde was on the international scene of T.I. support groups as a T.I. herself. After a car accident, she started having communications with space aliens but in my opinion, it was telepathy/mind control and is actually quite a common tactic the mind control people use. We know that now but did not know that 10 years ago.
Of course, she was murdered. Here's the URL. Read the bold italics. She mentions her impending death being triggered with radiation....she means directed energy tech....a resonance emitter. The same way people will be killed by the vax.
http://www.whale.to/c/dr_raunileena_luukanen.html
Dr. Rauni-Leena Luukanen-Kilde was on the international scene of T.I. support groups as a T.I. herself. After a car accident, she started having communications with space aliens but in my opinion, it was telepathy/mind control and is actually quite a common tactic the mind control people use. We know that now but did not know that 10 years ago.
Of course, she was murdered. Here's the URL. Read the bold italics. She mentions her impending death being triggered with radiation....she means directed energy tech....a resonance emitter. The same way people will be killed by the vax.
http://www.whale.to/c/dr_raunileena_luukanen.html
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