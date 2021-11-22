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The Vox Report: Jewish Supremacist Parasites Name Spy Company after Parasite That Swims Up The Urethra
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248 views • November 22, 2021
The Vox Report: Jewish Supremacist Parasites Name Spy Company after Parasite That Swims Up The Urethra
If there is any doubt that our Jewish Israeli "friends" are stain on humanity and a stab in our backs this story of the Jewish company who plants viruses on cell phones worldwide for the purposes of assisting governments catch and kill human rights activists should make it clear who our enemy is. Our Israeli "Friends" continue to their perpetual stab in our backs. Jewish power is a stab in the back to all human life. William Burroughs wrote about the Candiru parasite in him groundbreaking book Naked Lunch - about its apocryphal behavior of borrowing its way up the uthreea of human penises and vaginas and sending out spikes to lodge itself high up into the organs.
And this company is run at the highest levels of the Israeli military intelligence by former Israeli intelligence with technology stolen from the US like all "their" technology is stolen from.
FOLLOW Harry Vox at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qiSSqbll667s/
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
If there is any doubt that our Jewish Israeli "friends" are stain on humanity and a stab in our backs this story of the Jewish company who plants viruses on cell phones worldwide for the purposes of assisting governments catch and kill human rights activists should make it clear who our enemy is. Our Israeli "Friends" continue to their perpetual stab in our backs. Jewish power is a stab in the back to all human life. William Burroughs wrote about the Candiru parasite in him groundbreaking book Naked Lunch - about its apocryphal behavior of borrowing its way up the uthreea of human penises and vaginas and sending out spikes to lodge itself high up into the organs.
And this company is run at the highest levels of the Israeli military intelligence by former Israeli intelligence with technology stolen from the US like all "their" technology is stolen from.
FOLLOW Harry Vox at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qiSSqbll667s/
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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