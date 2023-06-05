https://gettr.com/post/p2iubnk5bf7
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Steve Bannon, cofounder of the NFSC: Take down the CCP! Free Miles Guo! What happened to Miles Guo today in the U.S. federal prison is no different from what Miles experienced in the CCP’s Tiananmen Square Massacre.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】新中国联邦共同创始人班农先生：消灭中共！释放郭文贵先生！今天郭文贵先生身陷美国联邦监狱和他在中共治下天安门事件中的经历没有区别。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
