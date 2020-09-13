ELVIS PRESLEY WARNED US ABOUT THE JEWS

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By Elvis Presley
Judaeo Christians everywhere
They think they really care
As for myself I can't conceive
All the things that they believe
My one and only prayer
Is that some day I'll share
My hopes my dreams come true
The truth about the Jew
None of us can ever know
How much they hate us so
My only prayer will be
Some day they all will see
But it's all only make believe
My heart and wedding ring
Jesus is all my everything
He sets my heart on fire
To find out who's a liar
Some of us already know
How far we have to go
My only prayer will be
Some day they all will see
But it's all only make believe
My one and only prayer
Is that some day I'll share
My hopes my dreams come true
The truth about the Jew
None of us can ever know
How much they hate us so
My only prayer will be
Some day the rest will see
But it's all only make believe