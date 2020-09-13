ELVIS PRESLEY WARNED US ABOUT THE JEWS

The Truth About The Jews

By Elvis Presley



Judaeo Christians everywhere

They think they really care

As for myself I can't conceive

All the things that they believe



My one and only prayer

Is that some day I'll share

My hopes my dreams come true

The truth about the Jew



None of us can ever know

How much they hate us so

My only prayer will be

Some day they all will see



But it's all only make believe



My heart and wedding ring

Jesus is all my everything

He sets my heart on fire

To find out who's a liar



Some of us already know

How far we have to go

My only prayer will be

Some day they all will see



But it's all only make believe



My one and only prayer

Is that some day I'll share

My hopes my dreams come true

The truth about the Jew



None of us can ever know

How much they hate us so

My only prayer will be

Some day the rest will see



But it's all only make believe