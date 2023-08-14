Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The California Wild Fires and Agenda 21
channel image
The Prisoner
8675 Subscribers
Shop now
340 views
Published 20 hours ago

The same playbook and damage as Hawaii.

Buildings turned to white ash but trees are still standing.

Greg Reese Report November 19th, 2018

Source @Real World News

Keywords
agenda 21greg reesecalifornia wild fires

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket