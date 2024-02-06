Create New Account
Science YouTuber suffers VAXX induced CANCER still pushing VAXX
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

HANK GREEN. He just posted a new video about the wonders of vaccines. "Can We Make A Vaccine Against Smoking?

" https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=xG8wPZGVpck This is after going through chemo. Hope he figures out what happened. Less than .0001% chance of that happening, in my estimation.

