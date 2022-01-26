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YOU CAN BE SPIRITUAL AND WEALTHY
The Leah Steele Channel
The Leah Steele Channel
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21 views • January 26, 2022
Why do so many people in the spiritual community have this belief that you can’t be both spiritual AND wealthy? That outdated way of thinking and programming has been used for years to keep spiritual people disempowered and unresourced.

Press play to hear me riff on where this taboo originated from and how we can begin to shift into great states of abundance and wealth.

It’s time for all of us to break free of that mindset.

It’s time to know your worth and to be paid accordingly.

Enough with the martyrdom. You deserve to be wildly financially compensated for the magic you deliver. When you are fully resourced- you change the world!

Make sure you are following me over on Rumble- that’s where I share some of my most controversial content! https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele

*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch

To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch

* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Keywords
freedommindsetmanifestationspiritualitymoneyconsciousnesswealthpurposeeconomic freedomwealth consciousnessspiritual businessspiritual entrepreneurspiritual developmentbusiness alchemyleah steelethe wealth witchwealth mindsetpurpose work
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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