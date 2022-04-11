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Violence Against Black, Arab And Asian's By UKRAINE & Their Military!
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2407 views • April 11, 2022
Trisha Goddard interviews an amazing person who not only had to flee from her home due to the battle for Ukraine but, unexpectedly had to fear for her own life at the border of Ukraine.
From a two day journey to the border, the fear of being told they will be shot if they don't get out of their car and walk, and the shock of how they all saw the priority of leaving Ukraine was by ethnic origin, all on foot!
Korrine Sky not only escaped Ukraine with her life, but she has raised over £300,000 to help other trapped Black people as they have to wait longer to leave Ukraine with NO food or basics.
This is her story...With thanks to TalkRadio for bringing this out into the corporate media. This NEEDS to make more noise as if this was in the UK it would made front page news, so why not this?
[MIRRORED] from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_tYbFgwfRo
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ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
From a two day journey to the border, the fear of being told they will be shot if they don't get out of their car and walk, and the shock of how they all saw the priority of leaving Ukraine was by ethnic origin, all on foot!
Korrine Sky not only escaped Ukraine with her life, but she has raised over £300,000 to help other trapped Black people as they have to wait longer to leave Ukraine with NO food or basics.
This is her story...With thanks to TalkRadio for bringing this out into the corporate media. This NEEDS to make more noise as if this was in the UK it would made front page news, so why not this?
[MIRRORED] from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_tYbFgwfRo
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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