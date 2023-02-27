Unvaccinated Children Are Healthier Than Vaccinated — New Evidence by Russell Blaylock, M.D.

A new study by James Lyons-Weiler, Ph.D. and Dr. Russell Blaylock supports the conclusions of a study by Dr. Paul Thomas, published in November 2020 and later retracted after an anonymous reader expressed concerns.

‘All the statistical data that was analyzed, what it demonstrated was that there was a remarkable difference between the chronic health and the acute health of the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated.’ Says Russell Blaylock on this week's episode of ‘Tea Time’ on CHD.TV

‘The more vaccines that the child got, the higher the incidence of all of these disorders.’

The study cited stark increases in a number of disorders — including asthma, ear pain/infections, behavioral issues, breathing issues, eczema, allergic rhinitis + more. A renowned neuroscientist, Blaylock attributes the causes to overstimulation of the immune system with powerful adjuvants (i.e. Mercury, Aluminum) that can disrupt the system's intricate developmental process.

