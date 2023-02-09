2013 Kennedy Assassination Conspiracy Theories Robert Tanenbaum and James Lesar Duquesne University thememoryhole

"'I Believe the CIA Somehow Was Involved in the Assassination.' That Was Pretty Chilling Commentary"





October 18, 2013

Kennedy Assassination Conspiracy Theories, Robert Tanenbaum and James Lesar





Robert Tanenbaum and James Lesar talked about theories surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Mr. Tanenbaum reviewed the government’s conduct in the investigation of President Kennedy’s death, and Mr. Lesar gave his assessment of the job done by the Assassination Records Review Board, which issued its final report in 1998. An audio clip of the late federal investigator Gaeton Fonzi was played.





“An Analysis of Government Misconduct: The House Select Committee on Assassinations” and “Reviewing the Assassination Records Review Board: An Uncertain Legacy” were presentations at “Passing the Torch: An International Symposium on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy.” The event October 17-19, 2013, was the annual conference of the Cyril H. Wecht Institute of Forensic Science and Law at Duquesne University.