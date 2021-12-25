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Restoring Global Health
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60 views • December 25, 2021
We are in the perfect storm for a global health crisis. Time to raise awareness, step up, link arms and each do our part. We can only do this together.
Keywords
air pollutionfood shortagespreventionisolationwater pollutionwellnessmdnegativityglobal starvationcoviddr zach bushglobal hungerglobal health crisisgood health habitsdisrupted supply linesglobal malnutritionsoil degradationsedentary populationpoor nutritionchronic disease ratesfood bank shortagesdr muhammed yunusgrameen bankbrink of extinctioncrisis and opportunity
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