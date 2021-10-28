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FDA Approves Killing All 5 to 11-year-olds in the US
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92 views • October 28, 2021
The FDA panel has voted 17 to 0 to approve the Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds. One of the FDA Panelists, Dr. Ruben, outlined his support by saying “We’re never gonna learn about how safe the vaccine is until we start giving it. That’s the way it goes.”
theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/26/fda-panel-votes-unanimously-to-approve-5-to-11-year-old-vaccinations-were-never-going-to-learn-about-how-safe-this-vaccine-is-unless-we-start-giving-it-thats-just-the-way-it-goes/
Emergency Wednesday Broadcast: NPR Confirms Record Number of Americans Hospitalized With Blood Clots, Heart Attacks, & Other Illnesses Following Covid Vax - FULL SHOW 10/27/21
banned.video/watch?id=6179ef1b611b291edb9c21a6
theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/26/fda-panel-votes-unanimously-to-approve-5-to-11-year-old-vaccinations-were-never-going-to-learn-about-how-safe-this-vaccine-is-unless-we-start-giving-it-thats-just-the-way-it-goes/
Emergency Wednesday Broadcast: NPR Confirms Record Number of Americans Hospitalized With Blood Clots, Heart Attacks, & Other Illnesses Following Covid Vax - FULL SHOW 10/27/21
banned.video/watch?id=6179ef1b611b291edb9c21a6
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