Draco fake aliens are eating millions of Western women's head coverings rebelling humans' children

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2023). The Dracos are using the “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary illegal tithe income tax stealing” accursed Western feminist nations’ Illuminati reptilian hybrid Satanist sub-group’s motorcycle gangs to abduct children to sell them to the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar CIA U.S. government to be fed to the Dracos as food. Expose that the Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” are eating millions of abducted children every year to all your church donators, or else, judgment will come upon you by getting your children confiscated for human meat food livestock & human child sex slavery & human laboratory specimen experiments & human organ harvesting & human child Satanist sacrifice ritual on their Draco Prime planet in the Alpha Draconis star system by abductions through their time travel wormhole portal. They are doing all kinds of things to these children. They are feeding them alive fresh to the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien “Genesis 3;15 seed of the serpent” whose staple diet are live human children, and feeding them to the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” child sex magick ritual New Age Wicca witch Illuminati feminists. They are torturing them by gauging their eyes out alive, and pulling out their intestines alive, and eating their limbs alive, and having animals rape their genitals alive, in order to increase adrenalin in their blood to drink their adrenochrome blood alive. They are feeding the children to the other children, too. They also throw any children that die from the experiments or tortures into the yellow vats, because the Dracos prefer eating them alive but also eat dead humans, too. Those children whose minds were too destroyed from the time travel experiments would be shot and eaten. Many children disappear and do not come back from the time travels. They are making the children torture other children, and rape other children, and rape animals, and torture cute animals, and making animals rape other children, and traumatizing children by making them watch other children being ripped to pieces and eaten by wild animals, in order to fragment their minds into DID “multiple personality disorder” “demoniac of Gerasene” demon-possessed children radical fanatic feminists and sodomy-demon-infused gay homosexuals, to use them as assassin alters and child sex slave alters and space fleet crew alters and space fleet soldier alters and spy alters and mass shooting terrorist alters and church pastors and other jobs. Some of the Illuminati occult families’ “up to 4 years old sodomy demon-infused” “fragmented mind multiple personality disorder” child sex slave children grow up to be fanatic feminists and “gay mafia elite” New Age Wicca witches, and many of them are inside the churches, too, to infiltrate and mislead the religious Christian hordes and pastors who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. These religious Christian hordes steal 1 million dollars for their own salaries from the 2 million dollar donations, and stand in front of a single abortion clinic to harass visitors, instead of bringing in God to stop the witches’ pedophile cannibal Satanist abortion sacrifice rituals, and going out into the world to seek God’s lost sheep and disciple them. They mislead people to politics, while hiding the Dracos eating millions of children, because they are afraid of assassinations and being seen as crazy lunatics by their church donators.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine