Former Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon SENSELESSLY Addresses Members of the CORPORATE ROTHSCHILD UK "Parliament" 12/4/23 -- THIS ONLY STOPS WHEN WE ALL STOP IT!!

Dr Michael Yeadon had prepared a video recording for the event hosted by Andrew Bridgen in Parliament yesterday, However, there was said to be a technical error, but according to Dr Yeadon, there must have been two errors because they had received his recording several days before and confirmed that it was working” and “Peter McCullough was intending to present by video link, eg Zoom” but a technical error prevented it from being seen. “It’s not believable that both link & local playback failed.” “Why didn’t they want me to speak?” he asks. Why indeed?
Read More HERE:
https://expose-news.com/2023/12/05/dr-mike-yeadons-address-to-the-members-of-uk-parliament-4th-december-2023/?fbclid=IwAR02LVzzMINkGdl2pjsIX3HHtC95yYHPBC9Fuoy0Ssp684HBG5g0ce-zxMo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.