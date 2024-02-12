INHUMANE TESTING, Evidence Western Pharma Tested Drugs on Newborns in Ukraine after 2014 coup.
You damn well know israel is behind all this.
recorded from live broadcast, feb,12, 2024, rt.com
Israel Army in Ukraine, Zionist Bankster Harvesting Organs from Murdered Ukrainians and Russians
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A1ehSmk00fV4/
Israel’s Organ Trafficking Atrocities in Costa Rica, and World. RT Sucks Up to Zionism
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ffRyxy6NYgNE/
Tanks for Kidneys, Investigating cases of organ trafficking in Ukraine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q88p1SbQw0wE/
Is Israel stealing body parts from Gaza casualties?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bxn5vRxKX58E/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.