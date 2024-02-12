Create New Account
INHUMANE TESTING, Evidence Western Pharma Tested Drugs on Newborns in Ukraine
INHUMANE TESTING, Evidence Western Pharma Tested Drugs on Newborns in Ukraine after 2014 coup.

You damn well know israel is behind all this.

recorded from live broadcast, feb,12, 2024, rt.com


Israel Army in Ukraine, Zionist Bankster Harvesting Organs from Murdered Ukrainians and Russians

https://www.bitchute.com/video/A1ehSmk00fV4/


Israel’s Organ Trafficking Atrocities in Costa Rica, and World. RT Sucks Up to Zionism

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ffRyxy6NYgNE/


Tanks for Kidneys, Investigating cases of organ trafficking in Ukraine

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q88p1SbQw0wE/


Is Israel stealing body parts from Gaza casualties?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bxn5vRxKX58E/



