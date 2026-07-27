President Trump's Endgame Strategy

Iran & DJT’s Next Strategy For Endgame

* We know what the Iranian strategy is.

* The regime cares nothing for its own people.

* As long as they are corrupt, rich and in control, that’s all they care about.

* They are trying to wait us out.

* DJT can declare that there is now a government in exile, an alternate regime, and we will talk to them.

* As far as we are concerned, there is no government in Iran.

* We don’t know who is running it; we don’t care; and we don’t want to talk to it.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (27 July 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7dcnki-victor-davis-hanson-iran-plans-to-stall-the-war-until-the-midterms.html

https://youtu.be/TC9_Zw0_xEg