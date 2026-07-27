President Trump's Endgame Strategy

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Iran & DJT’s Next Strategy For Endgame
* We know what the Iranian strategy is.
* The regime cares nothing for its own people.
* As long as they are corrupt, rich and in control, that’s all they care about.
* They are trying to wait us out.
* DJT can declare that there is now a government in exile, an alternate regime, and we will talk to them.
* As far as we are concerned, there is no government in Iran.
* We don’t know who is running it; we don’t care; and we don’t want to talk to it.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (27 July 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7dcnki-victor-davis-hanson-iran-plans-to-stall-the-war-until-the-midterms.html