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Who did this? More importantly, why?? BY DANA ASHLIE
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1199 views • April 25, 2020
Originally published on Apr 20, 2019
This event is more of a proclamation than we can possibly imagine. Whatever you do, don't question the "ACCIDENT narrative". That'll get you you in a camp with the controlled op heathens. :) Right and left is a lie...there is only one answer and it can't be found in relics or on this earth....Love you guys!
My email: [email protected]
As for those who feel moved to support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Blessings and much love to you family!
This event is more of a proclamation than we can possibly imagine. Whatever you do, don't question the "ACCIDENT narrative". That'll get you you in a camp with the controlled op heathens. :) Right and left is a lie...there is only one answer and it can't be found in relics or on this earth....Love you guys!
My email: [email protected]
As for those who feel moved to support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Blessings and much love to you family!
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