US Citizens Dealing With Mass Distinction Military Energy Weaponry Star Wars pt3,

Check out the links and sub the two men's channels- Fukushima has Killed the Pacific and the US Military is what Caused the beginning to this problem that will not go away for thousands of years- Believe this or not but during your lifetime you will see a constant rise in Radiation Poisoning- The General Electric/Westinghouse Nuclear Reactors were reported with 'faults' by Japans Scientists before Japan's Government's decision to install the American Nuclear Engineering in their Country- The US Military put them there for 'this reason' and followed thru with their agenda that has destroyed the Living Pacific Ocean- No eatabl fish left and the mammals are dying off and mutant fish are being found where fish remain alive still- Now go share my videos and read the descriptions and my comments- I read yours--------