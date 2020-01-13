© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Citizens Dealing With Mass Distinction Military Energy Weaponry Star Wars pt3,
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • January 13, 2020
Check out the links and sub the two men's channels- Fukushima has Killed the Pacific and the US Military is what Caused the beginning to this problem that will not go away for thousands of years- Believe this or not but during your lifetime you will see a constant rise in Radiation Poisoning- The General Electric/Westinghouse Nuclear Reactors were reported with 'faults' by Japans Scientists before Japan's Government's decision to install the American Nuclear Engineering in their Country- The US Military put them there for 'this reason' and followed thru with their agenda that has destroyed the Living Pacific Ocean- No eatabl fish left and the mammals are dying off and mutant fish are being found where fish remain alive still- Now go share my videos and read the descriptions and my comments- I read yours--------
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.