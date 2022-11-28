Create New Account
11.28.22: Starry NIGHT, EVIL counterattack, Chinese FIGHT TYRANNY, REPRESSED NO MORE! PRAY!
15 views
channel image
TruthParadigm
Published Yesterday |

—————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Don McLean - Vincent ( Starry, Starry Night) With Lyrics

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oxHnRfhDmrk


👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 FAMILY IS HOMOPHOBIC: According to media and basically everyone in West as Russian embassy in Canada https://t.me/IntelRepublic/9277


Justin Castro is a LIAR. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/136245


The view https://t.me/realKarliBonne/136303


Wow! 55 years?!?! https://t.me/realKarliBonne/136320


NOW - People tear down barricades in #Wuhan. Anti-lockdown protests are spreading to more and more cities in China. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/136393


MAGA knows better! https://t.me/realKarliBonne/136455


Biden the Puppet

https://t.me/realKarliBonne/136479


Lisa Boothe with the tyranny truth bombs! 💥 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/136499


New woke toys for Christmas https://t.me/realKarliBonne/136520


Musk taking down AntiFa accts https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/15435


Disney and Satan https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1596995353173430272?s=20&t=Jb1tSq1W5rfLEuCdKRDOfg


———————————————


