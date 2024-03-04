The Demons Attacking Elon for his Resistance to Fascism

Since acquiring, Twitter, and allowing free speech, Elon Musk has been attacked by the Democrats and Uni-party, with the blessing of Joe Biden. Much like they have against President Trump, lawfare has been waged against him, from canceling Starlake contracts to suing SpaceX, for not hiring enough asylum seekers, when it would be a violation of national security to do so, to suing Elon and Tesla over his deal, where he confounded the world by achieving metrics that no one thought possible and raising Teslas share price, ripping $56 billion from his hands, and then attempting to find the company $6 billion in lawyer fees.
