❗️Russian Troops Return Home - after 'Horror' of Kiev Forces' Captivity
A prisoner swap on Thursday saw 107 captured soldiers return to their homelands from both sides.
■ It was an emotional moment for all involved as the military plane touched down at a base near Moscow. Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry said the personnel could be in 'mortal danger'.
■ The freed soldiers - caught back in May at the Azovstal steel plant - will now undergo a rehab programme. Some of the POWs described the horrors of being held behind enemy lines.
From RT_India_official
