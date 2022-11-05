Create New Account
❗️Russian Troops Return Home - Stories of 'Horror' of Kiev Forces' while in Ukrainian Captivity. 110522
❗️Russian Troops Return Home - after 'Horror' of Kiev Forces' Captivity

A prisoner swap on Thursday saw 107 captured soldiers return to their homelands from both sides.

■ It was an emotional moment for all involved as the military plane touched down at a base near Moscow. Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry said the personnel could be in 'mortal danger'.

■ The freed soldiers - caught back in May at the Azovstal steel plant - will now undergo a rehab programme. Some of the POWs described the horrors of being held behind enemy lines.

From RT_India_official

russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

