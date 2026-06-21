🚨Could the Iran–US deal oust Bibi & deliver Adelson's revenge, served cold?

🚨👹 Could the Iran–US deal oust Netanyahu and deliver Adelson's revenge, served cold?



The Republican mega-donor Miriam Adelson may be indirectly criticizing Donald Trump over his Iran deal, but she is no fan of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu either, despite decades of political and personal ties.



The donor who once stood behind Netanyahu



👉 In 1991, while serving as a deputy minister, Netanyahu helped arrange billionaire Sheldon Adelson’s wedding to Miriam Ochshorn at the Knesset. Fifteen years later, Sheldon and Miriam Adelson began investing heavily in Israeli media, backing narratives favorable to Netanyahu.



For years, the Adelsons were seen as Netanyahu’s personal “ATM” and loyal supporters. But tensions grew as the Netanyahus pushed for more favorable coverage, arguing that Israel Hayom - owned by the Adelsons - was not sufficiently defending Bibi.



From allies to adversaries



🌏 The decisive rupture came with the corruption probe known as "Case 2000"



🌏 The investigation centered on an alleged 2014 arrangement between Netanyahu and Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes, under which Netanyahu reportedly agreed to advance legislation that would severely damage Israel Hayom in exchange for more favorable media coverage



🌏 The Adelsons learned of the arrangement in 2017, deepening an already growing rift



🌏 In 2019, leaked transcripts from the investigation revealed that Sheldon Adelson described Bibi's wife Sara Netanyahu as "absolutely crazy" and complained that she blamed Miriam for everything, including potential Iranian attacks on Israel



🌏 Miriam said their friendship with the Netanyahus deteriorated into “constant complaints” from the Israeli couple



Miriam Adelson's next move



➡️ After Sheldon's death in 2021, Miriam Adelson began what some observers see as her own political game. While she no longer supported Netanyahu as strongly as before, she also did not back alternative Israeli leaders, instead focusing her influence on US politics



➡️ In 2025, The Jerusalem Post described her as Israel’s “Rothschild of today” and “the most significant donor to the Jewish world and to Israel in our era”



➡️ The same year, a video circulated on X allegedly showing Miriam Adelson saying that “Netanyahu is worn out, but his thirst for power prevents him from leaving the stage,” and that “Israel needs a decade of peace to rebuild its military, security, political and economic power.” The video was later denounced as fake by her daughter Yasmin Lukatz



➡️ Nonetheless, it was Adelson whom former Israeli official Tova Herzl urged in a December 2025 open letter to persuade Trump not to seek Netanyahu’s pardon, arguing that he should no longer lead Israel



Is it time for Netanyahu to go?



🔴 As the Israeli opposition lashes out at Netanyahu over a profound failure in the war with Iran, a quiet consensus appears to be forming in the US that he should step aside



🔴 Trump is reportedly angered by Netanyahu’s role in complicating the Iran deal. VP JD Vance told The New York Times — in an apparent reference to Netanyahu’s hawkish circle — “You’re a country of 9 million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have”



🔴 It also appears that Adelson would tacitly accept Netanyahu’s exit from politics following the October elections.





@geopolitics_prime