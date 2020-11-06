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POTENTIAL FALSE FLAG AND THE TRUTH ABOUT THE NAACP
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31 views • November 06, 2020
I received an email in regards to a potential false flag on black people by white nationalists and neo-nazis. In my opinion this is a false flag in order to spark race wars. I also get into who is actually behind the founding of the NAACP.
Visit my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
REFERENCE LINKS:
NAACP Founded by White Jews:
https://www.jewworldorder.org/naacp-founded-by-white-jews/
NAACP: A Century in the Fight for Freedom
https://www.loc.gov/exhibits/naacp/founding-and-early-years.html
Visit my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
REFERENCE LINKS:
NAACP Founded by White Jews:
https://www.jewworldorder.org/naacp-founded-by-white-jews/
NAACP: A Century in the Fight for Freedom
https://www.loc.gov/exhibits/naacp/founding-and-early-years.html
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