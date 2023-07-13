NYU Professor FORBIDDEN From Teaching About Covid Propaganda!

The Jimmy Dore Show

NYU professor Mark Crispin Miller has for many years taught a course on propaganda without incident. But when he began asking students to investigate modern-day propaganda they experienced, including about COVID, the university turned on him and launched an investigation into his teaching practices, eventually canceling the class for good. Jimmy talks with Professor Miller about the Orwellian struggle he faced, and the deeply personal hostility he experienced from colleagues, as a result of questioning the COVID narrative.