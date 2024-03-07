Create New Account
Stephanie Fitzpatrick, Kaiser Permanente Weight Management Researcher
Stephanie Fitzpatrick has struggled with obesity all her life, but when she started counseling others to make lifestyle and behavior changes, she realized that she needed to make some of the same changes to improve her own health. Fitzpatrick's personal struggles have made her a better researcher and helped her relate to the people she studies. https://bit.ly/49JoJ3f

