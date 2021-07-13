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Banks Preparing For Run On The System | Andy Schectman
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131 views • July 13, 2021
What do banks know about risks in the current lending environment that ordinary people aren't being told? Despite being fully backstopped by the Fed, major banks (exemplified by Wells Fargo ending their personal lines of credit market)* are drawing in their horns. Are they preparing for a storm? Banks are preparing for a run on the system, says Andy Schectman, President and CEO of Miles Franklin. In this environment, Andy says it's important to "pay yourself first" by saving in real money: physical gold and silver. That's what some of the biggest money in the world is doing.
***WEEKLY SPECIAL***
$20 Gold Liberties XF: 1oz Spot + $129
90% Silver Quarters & Dimes: $4.95 per ounce over spot
***CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)***
*Wells Fargo tells customers it’s shuttering all personal lines of credit: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/08/wells-fargo-is-shutting-down-all-personal-line-of-credit-accounts-.html
Are precious metals manipulated? It's a highly debated topic. Get multiple perspectives here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRyM9MoXG9E&;list=PLS4xGV0GacRYnWK9Eei4-a42gqyLncwqg
0:00 Intro
1:09 High premiums
4:49 Big money buying gold
9:09 Run on the system
17:02 Weekly special
==================================
BUY SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)
or email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
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or
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Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734.
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
***WEEKLY SPECIAL***
$20 Gold Liberties XF: 1oz Spot + $129
90% Silver Quarters & Dimes: $4.95 per ounce over spot
***CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)***
*Wells Fargo tells customers it’s shuttering all personal lines of credit: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/08/wells-fargo-is-shutting-down-all-personal-line-of-credit-accounts-.html
Are precious metals manipulated? It's a highly debated topic. Get multiple perspectives here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRyM9MoXG9E&;list=PLS4xGV0GacRYnWK9Eei4-a42gqyLncwqg
0:00 Intro
1:09 High premiums
4:49 Big money buying gold
9:09 Run on the system
17:02 Weekly special
==================================
BUY SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)
or email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734.
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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