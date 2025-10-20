Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 20, 2025 - Trump wades into ECONOMIC DICTATORSHIP with nationwide price controls.

- Upgrades to Brighteon News and AI Tools (0:10)

- Improvements to Brighteon AI Engine (2:04)

- Introduction of a New App (3:22)

- Trump Administration's Economic Dictatorship (8:31)

- Impact of Trump's Economic Policies (38:46)

- Critique of Trump's Economic Policies (39:54)

- Introduction of Censored.news Updates (40:35)

- Brighteon AI's New Features (52:59)

- Call to Support Brighteon Projects (1:15:13)

- Conclusion and Future Plans (1:17:07)

- Cognitive Liberty and Personal Background (1:19:39)

- Technological Tools and Government Control (1:27:25)

- Transhumanism and Technological Immunization (1:33:37)

- Educational and Cognitive Schisms (1:48:37)

- Sacred Principles and Free Will (1:51:48)

- Global Extermination and Technological Control (2:00:50)

- Parental Responsibilities and Decentralized Living (2:14:24)

- AI and Privacy Advantages of Unas (2:20:50)

- After Party Discussion and Future Plans (2:33:51)

- Setting Up a UNA for Asset Management (2:35:26)

- Using Apps and Banks for UNA Management (2:37:44)

- Connecting with Repository Companies (2:41:23)

- Legal and Financial Benefits of UNAs (2:43:12)

- Enoch AI and Its Capabilities (2:47:43)

- Privacy and Local Use of Enoch AI (2:56:32)

- Future Developments and Additional Features (2:59:35)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





