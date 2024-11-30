BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet III The Key of Wisdom
Angelino
Angelino
4 followers
20 views • 5 months ago
The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet III
The Key of Wisdom

Instagram blocked my 2nd tablet. However, Tiktok plays it just fine. Fuck you Instagram, nazi scumbags.

I use the Pharaoh/Yami Yugi to depict Thoth because I thought it would be better to show you something different rather than looking at the same image like I did in the Epic of Gilgamesh. I figured it would be more exciting to show you duels to keep you entertained. I wanna go back to the oatmeal analogy, it tastes good when you add cinnamon, honey, fruit,ect because a plain bowl of oatmeal no one eats.

Enjoy the wisdom of Thoth and Yami Yugi

Keywords
loveanarchywisdomegyptreincarnationthothemerald tablets
