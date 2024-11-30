© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet III The Key of Wisdom
20 views • 5 months ago
The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet III
The Key of Wisdom
Instagram blocked my 2nd tablet. However, Tiktok plays it just fine. Fuck you Instagram, nazi scumbags.
I use the Pharaoh/Yami Yugi to depict Thoth because I thought it would be better to show you something different rather than looking at the same image like I did in the Epic of Gilgamesh. I figured it would be more exciting to show you duels to keep you entertained. I wanna go back to the oatmeal analogy, it tastes good when you add cinnamon, honey, fruit,ect because a plain bowl of oatmeal no one eats.
Enjoy the wisdom of Thoth and Yami Yugi
