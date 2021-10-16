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Fox News SPEAK OUT- People wake up before it is too late-MASS SOCIAL CONTROL
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1052 views • October 16, 2021
MASS SOCIAL CONTROL
They will say global warming is killing us when in reality THEY are killing us with weather modification. yES, YOU READ RIGHT, GLOBAL WARMING DOES NOT EXIST-IT IS WEATHER MODIFICATION; HAARP. here's a link to nasa and government official papers about it, about mind control experiments and about how all this was planned many years ago. Time to wake up and help wake other up. They are afraid because they know we are more and we can make a better world together without their heartless rules and mandates. LINK:
https://we.tl/t-0RZWzYLCIf
SHARE,PRINT AND REPOST THESE DOCUMENTS SO OTHER PEOPLE OPEN THEIR EYES.
They will say global warming is killing us when in reality THEY are killing us with weather modification. yES, YOU READ RIGHT, GLOBAL WARMING DOES NOT EXIST-IT IS WEATHER MODIFICATION; HAARP. here's a link to nasa and government official papers about it, about mind control experiments and about how all this was planned many years ago. Time to wake up and help wake other up. They are afraid because they know we are more and we can make a better world together without their heartless rules and mandates. LINK:
https://we.tl/t-0RZWzYLCIf
SHARE,PRINT AND REPOST THESE DOCUMENTS SO OTHER PEOPLE OPEN THEIR EYES.
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