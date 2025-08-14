It's A Sacred Document 🤣

I can only write the truth and the truth is, I don't appreciate you 🤣😂

If all you do is mess up and slack off, you can always clean up then hand yourself an appreciation plaque 😅

Brainpower is the real biotech. Go with God and train your mind, not ai. Imagine creating an entire ai support group of chatbots, theme songs, audiences, friends, employees, interviews, and fans so that you feel good about your mess-ups 😬

Clip: Regular Show