MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE – AN IDIOT’S GUIDE





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If you keep hearing about Marjorie Taylor Greene and were kinda hoping for an “idiots guide” version of who she is – heads up! this might be just what you’re looking for!



Marjorie Taylor Greene, the newly elected United States representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district, was born on May 27, 1974 in Milledgeville, Georgia. She graduated from South Forsyth (pronounced “fer sythe”) High School (Go “War Eagles”) in 1992 and from the University of Georgia (Go “Bulldogs”) in 1996 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business administration.



U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is considered a “far right extremist” by her political enemies such as “AOC plus three” – you know….”the squad!”. Also included on that enemies list is Nancy Pelosi, and the entire cast of the failing situation comedy known as “CNN”. They describe her as “basically President Donald Trump in heels”.



Oof! Talk about a mental picture! Plus, I can’t imagine anything scarier to lefties than a version of President Donald Trump with more “intersectionality”. If she came out tomorrow as a trans-gendered, black, muslim, non-binary unicorn that believes in free speech, the right to bear arms and smaller government – I’m fairly certain that Brian Stelter’s head would explode – I mean for real….not just get fatter...



In any case, there is, however, substantial evidence for Congresswoman Greene’s extremist views. Marjorie is a well known Christian, a wife (married to her husband Perry since they were college sweethearts), a mother of three children (Lauren, Taylor and Derek) and a small business owner - she and her husband own Taylor Commercial. Taylor Commercial is a commercial construction and renovation company that was first launched in 1969 by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s father, Robert Taylor. Taylor Commercial is located in Alpharetta which is inside Georgia’s 6th congressional district.



A self-described “proud American”, Marjorie Taylor Greene is avidly Pro-life, pro-gun, pro-Trump, and pro-MAGA. Adding to these extremist views, U.S. Congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene actually had the Cajones to have her campaign motto be “Save America, stop socialism.”



Even worse, Congresswoman Greene has shown tacit and peripheral support of wacko conspiracy theories such as Pizzagate and Qanon.



Ok, you ask…..what the hell is Pizzagate and Qanon?



Ohh boy...here we go!



Pizzagate: there is a belief that, there is a group among social elites, the extremely wealthy and the world’s political leaders, that actively traffics in under-age children.



Proponents of the Pizzagate theory point to Jeffrey Epstein’s Pedo Island, his buddy Prince Andrew, and Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager (and all around effing weirdo) John Podesta and his equally effing weirdo brother Tony.



In March of 2016, John Podesta’s personal email account was hacked and the contents given to WikiLeaks – who then published said contents.



Some of the emails stood out in the way they were describing ordering “pizza” for an evening of entertainment. The emails only made sense if you substituted the word “pizza” for something like “prostitute” or “sex-slave”. Thus, the birth of “pizzagate”.



Experts in the field of Federal Law Enforcement will point to patterns of worldwide, organized crime who’s foundation has historically been weapons, drugs and human-trafficking.



Those on the other side will say that nothing bad ever happened on Pedo Island and Jeffrey Epstein, like, totally committed suicide.





Qanon: there is a belief that, there is a group among social elites, the extremely wealthy and the world’s political leaders, that actively conspire to create a “world government that has dominion and power over every single human being on the planet.”



Proponents will point to attempts of bringing this about through the creation of entities like the United Nations and ultra-elite organizations of world power players like the “council on foreign relations” and the “trilateral commission”.



Furthering this belief are moments like, in 1999, when upon receiving a world government award, Walter Cronkite (“America’s News anchorman” in the 1950’s, 60’s and 70’s and known as “the most trusted man in America”) said, “We must strengthen the United Nations as a first step toward a world government with a legislature, executive and judiciary, and police to enforce its international laws and keep the peace. ...We Americans are going to have to yield up some of our sovereignty. That’s going to be, to many, a bitter pill. ...Today, we must develop federal structures on a global level. We need a system of enforceable world law – a democratic federal world government.”