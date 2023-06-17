The Critical Drinker

Why Modern Movies Suck - The Strong Female Character

June 10 2023



Source: https://youtu.be/xPE7-PRL0M8



One of the most tiresome tropes of the past ten years in moviemaking is the "Strong Female Character." Not women who are smart, capable, well written and complex, but bland, boring, superficially "strong" characters designed to pander to simplistic ideals of female empowerment.



