The Critical Drinker Why Modern Movies Suck - The Strong Female Character June 10 2023
Puretrauma357
Published 15 hours ago |

The Critical Drinker
Why Modern Movies Suck - The Strong Female Character
June 10 2023

Source: https://youtu.be/xPE7-PRL0M8

One of the most tiresome tropes of the past ten years in moviemaking is the "Strong Female Character." Not women who are smart, capable, well written and complex, but bland, boring, superficially "strong" characters designed to pander to simplistic ideals of female empowerment.

Why Modern Movies Suck - Playlist:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFz_00sC7mo7Zu5GSSj9hqJ8G3faYyhLK

the criticaldrinkerwhy modern movies suck - the strong femalecharacter june10 2023

