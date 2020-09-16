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Revealing University Report Banned By Big Tech and The U.N.
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31 views • September 16, 2020
RealNewsChannel.com

The Hoover Institution at Stanford University is one of the most prominent think tanks in America, and its fellows are some the most accomplished in their respective fields. But Big Tech thinks it know better. YouTube recently removed a June 23 interview its senior fellow Dr. Scott Atlas did with Hoover because it goes against the World Health Organization’s position on the Wuhan coronavirus. Like the W.H.O. has never been wrong before.

Source Link:
https://censoredbyjack.com/watch?id=5f5fb1eddc50dc07a1fb17ab
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2020/09/14/big-tech-removes-a-video-from-stanfords-hoover-institution-for-contradicting-who-n2576147

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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.


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