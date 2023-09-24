Create New Account
TRUMP SURGES AHEAD OF BIDEN IN LATEST ABC POLL
Published 18 hours ago

A new ABC News/Washington Post poll reveals former President Trump has increased his lead over President Biden. Is he in the best potential position to defeat President Biden in the 2024 election? Our distinguished panel weighs in.

presidentmagadonald j trumpagenda 47leading in polls

