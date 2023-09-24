TRUMP SURGES AHEAD OF BIDEN IN LATEST ABC POLL

A new ABC News/Washington Post poll reveals former President Trump has increased his lead over President Biden. Is he in the best potential position to defeat President Biden in the 2024 election? Our distinguished panel weighs in.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.