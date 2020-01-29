Rock the Vote! - #PropagandaWatch

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=29052
We all know that the powers-that-shouldn't-be don't put together a decades-long propaganda campaign to condition the public to believe in the plain, simple truth. So why have they spent decades (if not centuries) trying to condition us to believe that voting is important and effective? Today on #PropagandaWatch James explores the propaganda campaign surrounding voting and what it tells us about the statist indoctrination system we live under.