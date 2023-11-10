Create New Account
The Cyclel Of Life with Maryruth Dilling
Faith of the Pioneers
Published a day ago

Germ theory has provided the foundation of Big Pharm and the proliferation of antibiotics and vaccines. Did God make a mistake in our immune system? Do we need dozens of vaccines and a monthly regimen of pills to have real health?

Keywords
healthimmune systemgerm theoryterrain theorysicknesscycle of life

