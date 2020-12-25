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Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (4)
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149 views • December 25, 2020
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City in the Philippines on November 15, 2020.
This presentation looks at the true worship of God versus the false, Babylonian system of worship that permeates the fallen Christian churches.
In John 4:24, we read, God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.
According to the Bible, the truth is found in God the Father in Deuteronomy 32:4, in the Lord Jesus Christ in John 14:6; in the Holy Spirit in John 16:13; the word of God in John 17:17 and in God’s holy ten commandments in Psalm 119:142, 151. That’s the biblical definition of what the truth is. In the following video, I go into more detail on what biblical truth is: https://youtu.be/njOhWbpxHv8.
In speaking of Sunday worship, Arthur Stanley, an ecclesiastical historian from the 19th century wrote,
The retention of the old pagan name of Dies Solis, for Sunday is, in a great measure, owing to the union of pagan and Christian sentiment with which the first day of the week was recommended by Constantine to his subjects - pagan and Christian alike - as the 'venerable' day of the sun." -Arthur P. Stanley, History of the Eastern Church, p. 184
In item 2175 of its catechism, https://www.vatican.va/archive/ccc_css/archive/catechism/p3s2c1a3.htm the Roman Catholic church, which is the religious extension of the dissolving Roman empire, admits to changing the 7th day Sabbath of God to the 1st day of week: “Sunday is expressly distinguished from the sabbath which it follows chronologically every week; for Christians its ceremonial observance replaces that of the sabbath”. That’s according to the Vatican and her Roman Catholic Church. This replacement or transference of the 7th day Sabbath to Sunday is not commanded by God anywhere in the Bible.
In paragraph 2185 of the Roman Catholic church’s catechism, we read: On Sundays and other holy days of obligation, the faithful are to refrain from engaging in work or activities that hinder the worship owed to God, the joy proper to the Lord's Day [...]
The following statements statement are quite telling about the false system of worship that permeates the Roman Catholic Church. Cardinal Gibbons of the Roman Catholic Church wrote in his book, Faith of our fathers, “The penetration of the religion of Babylon became so general and well known that Rome was called the "New Babylon."” Faith of our fathers 1917 ed. Cardinal Gibbons, p. 106
Cardinal Newman admits in his book that "[...] holy days, sacerdotal vestments, the ring in marriage, turning to the East, are all of pagan origin, and sanctified by their adoption into the Church. {374}" -An Essay on The Development of the Christian Doctrine John Henry "Cardinal Newman" p.359
These holydays including Sunday observance, xmas and easter, are of pagan origin according to the written words of a Catholic cardinal!
Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (1): https://youtu.be/AC3VJqw8XDI
Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (2): https://youtu.be/PTeh_jxl4nA
Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (3): https://youtu.be/F9Ay_LZ7z0s
In Matthew 15:9, the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua says, But in vain they do worship Me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men. If you observe Sunday observance, xmas and easter and other unbiblical doctrines, you are not worshipping God in spirit and in truth because these days do not come from Him.
Satan is using his Vatican papacy and Roman Catholic Church to make the world sin against God by participating in her false system of worship! Satan wants you to worship him as He craves to be worshipped according to Isaiah 14:12-14. He will use any doctrine, any belief and any system of worship to get you away from the true worship of God because he hates God and he wants you to die in your sins so that will not have eternal life through the Lord Jesus Christ. Satan does not want you to make it home to heaven to be with your God, your Elohim and that’s why he is using his Roman Catholic Church and her false system of worship as a counterfeit system of worship in place of the true worship of God.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City in the Philippines on November 15, 2020.
This presentation looks at the true worship of God versus the false, Babylonian system of worship that permeates the fallen Christian churches.
In John 4:24, we read, God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.
According to the Bible, the truth is found in God the Father in Deuteronomy 32:4, in the Lord Jesus Christ in John 14:6; in the Holy Spirit in John 16:13; the word of God in John 17:17 and in God’s holy ten commandments in Psalm 119:142, 151. That’s the biblical definition of what the truth is. In the following video, I go into more detail on what biblical truth is: https://youtu.be/njOhWbpxHv8.
In speaking of Sunday worship, Arthur Stanley, an ecclesiastical historian from the 19th century wrote,
The retention of the old pagan name of Dies Solis, for Sunday is, in a great measure, owing to the union of pagan and Christian sentiment with which the first day of the week was recommended by Constantine to his subjects - pagan and Christian alike - as the 'venerable' day of the sun." -Arthur P. Stanley, History of the Eastern Church, p. 184
In item 2175 of its catechism, https://www.vatican.va/archive/ccc_css/archive/catechism/p3s2c1a3.htm the Roman Catholic church, which is the religious extension of the dissolving Roman empire, admits to changing the 7th day Sabbath of God to the 1st day of week: “Sunday is expressly distinguished from the sabbath which it follows chronologically every week; for Christians its ceremonial observance replaces that of the sabbath”. That’s according to the Vatican and her Roman Catholic Church. This replacement or transference of the 7th day Sabbath to Sunday is not commanded by God anywhere in the Bible.
In paragraph 2185 of the Roman Catholic church’s catechism, we read: On Sundays and other holy days of obligation, the faithful are to refrain from engaging in work or activities that hinder the worship owed to God, the joy proper to the Lord's Day [...]
The following statements statement are quite telling about the false system of worship that permeates the Roman Catholic Church. Cardinal Gibbons of the Roman Catholic Church wrote in his book, Faith of our fathers, “The penetration of the religion of Babylon became so general and well known that Rome was called the "New Babylon."” Faith of our fathers 1917 ed. Cardinal Gibbons, p. 106
Cardinal Newman admits in his book that "[...] holy days, sacerdotal vestments, the ring in marriage, turning to the East, are all of pagan origin, and sanctified by their adoption into the Church. {374}" -An Essay on The Development of the Christian Doctrine John Henry "Cardinal Newman" p.359
These holydays including Sunday observance, xmas and easter, are of pagan origin according to the written words of a Catholic cardinal!
Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (1): https://youtu.be/AC3VJqw8XDI
Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (2): https://youtu.be/PTeh_jxl4nA
Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (3): https://youtu.be/F9Ay_LZ7z0s
In Matthew 15:9, the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua says, But in vain they do worship Me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men. If you observe Sunday observance, xmas and easter and other unbiblical doctrines, you are not worshipping God in spirit and in truth because these days do not come from Him.
Satan is using his Vatican papacy and Roman Catholic Church to make the world sin against God by participating in her false system of worship! Satan wants you to worship him as He craves to be worshipped according to Isaiah 14:12-14. He will use any doctrine, any belief and any system of worship to get you away from the true worship of God because he hates God and he wants you to die in your sins so that will not have eternal life through the Lord Jesus Christ. Satan does not want you to make it home to heaven to be with your God, your Elohim and that’s why he is using his Roman Catholic Church and her false system of worship as a counterfeit system of worship in place of the true worship of God.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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