Fruit of The Spirit & Spiritual Gifts (Episode 2: LOVE)

LOVE ❤🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤🤍 is the most abused word in the world. This four-letter word has been portrayed in movies, novels, politics, international organizations, synagogues/temples, arts and culture, and families. Fully-fledged Love is an amazing word. Love types Eros (passionate Love), Storge (familial Love), Ludus (playful Love), Mania (obsessive Love), Philia (deep friendship), Philautia (self-love), Pragma (Enduring Love), are inferior to Agape (universal/unconditional Love). Who is the epitome, architect, and source of Love? Many (kings, subjects, rich, poor, big, small, young, aged) have been conquered, ruled, and reigned by it. Others have triumphed through it. It seems to permeate all spheres of life. Charity is chastity! However, "the law of love is the foundation of the government of God." [Patriarchs & Prophets, pp. 34, 35]. Love is a gift from God.

Unfortunately, the social media, families, churches, governments, and entertainment industries, including sports personalities, movie makers, musicians, and influencers, misrepresent Love and have failed to perfect it. Love is a principle not unreasonable. Is Love wicked, blind, unreasonable, or selfish? What is the biblical view of Love? Movie love…social media love, flirtation…Remember, Love is an action word. It is a verb. True Love is not infatuation, feeling, or passion but selflessness. It is not the perverted valentine or about romance – the hugging and kissing. Feelings rule infatuation, but true Love is ruled by principle. Pure Love is devoid of lust, it is not 99.999%, but it commits 100%. It doesn't build anti-love walls/barriers based on past experiences. Reciprocative Love is not Love either. Remember, "Love is a plant of heavenly growth and it must be fostered and nourished."

God (The Greek term theophilia means the Love or favor of God, and theophilos means friend of God) is the utopian, epitome, and embodiment of Love; Love is not subliminal, abusive, pedophilic, or coercive. John puts it simply, "God Is Love" 1 John 4:8. It won't discontinue after the ultimate and blessed hope (Titus 2:13; Jeremiah 17:7; 1Pet 1:3) is realized, unlike prophecies, tongues, hope, faith, and knowledge (1 Cor 13:1-13). Love will continue from eternity to eternity...money can't buy it. Although Love is likened to precious rubies, priests, prelates, laity, and average Joe have trodden it underfoot. Love is not always at first sight. [John 3:16; Galatians 5:22; 1 John 2:5; 4:12; 4:17; 4:18; 2 Corinthians 13:11; John 13:34-35; 15:12;17].

Kindly comment decently, share, subscribe, and like to grow our viewership. Send support, personal questions, and suggestions to [email protected] and [email protected]

Panelists/Facilitators:

Miss Esther Asare.

Miss Gertrude Dotse Bampoe

Hosted by Stephen Agyeman (Engr. Eld.)

Affiliate and alternative media/platforms, Facebook pages:

1. Nanjing Adventist Students Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingadventiststudentsfellowship/

2. Nanjing-Zhenjiang Adventist Students' Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Our alternative YouTube platforms:

1. BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/p2tslive/

2. Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pt2tslive

3. Odysee: https://Odysee.com/p2tslive/

4. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2609982

5. P2TSLive Community (BitChute): https://p2tslive.locals.com/

Twitter:

1. https://twitter.com/presenttruth/

2. https://twitter.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Helpful materials:

1. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eHKxTS9wEpxY7tMc5UGfjtCtsaO7Rs4R?usp=share_link

2. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LeSvNzgx9raVCjoIQKXih1lzoFMQuWqY?usp=share_link

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@p2tslive

Audio: https://youtu.be/x4DEPCHVCtI