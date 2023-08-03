Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Aug 17, 2016] TFR - 80 - Revolutionary Radio with Zen Garcia: Is The Earth A “Realm" Under A Done? (Firmament Part 2)
channel image
Rob Skiba
602 Subscribers
86 views
Published a day ago

This is Part 2 of 2 episodes I did with Zen Garcia regarding his latest book, “The Firmament: Vaulted Dome of the Earth.” In it we basically continued where we left off, but also considered the possibility of our reality conforming to our preconceived biases as “observers” in what may be a simulated construct. Interesting stuff!


website: www.zengarcia.com


https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
sciencebibletechnologycosmologyphotographyastronomygeology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket