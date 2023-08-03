This is Part 2 of 2 episodes I did with Zen Garcia regarding his latest book, “The Firmament: Vaulted Dome of the Earth.” In it we basically continued where we left off, but also considered the possibility of our reality conforming to our preconceived biases as “observers” in what may be a simulated construct. Interesting stuff!





website: www.zengarcia.com





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy