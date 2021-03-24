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SIMON PARKES WITH DOUG BILLINGS: WHOSE ON THE RIGHT SIDE? - PT 3
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60 views • March 24, 2021
In this commentary on Doug Billing's latest interview with Simon Parkes, we look in detail at the continued claims that Simon Parkes puts forward: Is the military in control and performing extractions of children from underground tunnels and bases? Will Biden be removed and Trump come in for his 2nd term? Will Simon be able to establish healing facilities throughout the USA to treat these children? Whose on the right side?
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