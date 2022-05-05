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United Patriots AZ A Debate "Islam, Freedom & the Future of America"
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11 views • May 05, 2022
MAAP REAL Coverage of: United Patriots AZ A Debate
"Islam, Freedom & the Future of America" Moderator - Shane Krauser. Speaker - Dr. Zuhdi Jasser MD. Speaker - Dr. Carl Goldberg. Jeffrey Crane
Co-Founder.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + George Nemeh Copyrights 2022
Producer George Nemeh
"Islam, Freedom & the Future of America" Moderator - Shane Krauser. Speaker - Dr. Zuhdi Jasser MD. Speaker - Dr. Carl Goldberg. Jeffrey Crane
Co-Founder.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + George Nemeh Copyrights 2022
Producer George Nemeh
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