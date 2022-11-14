Create New Account
The "Penman of the Revolution" on the Path to Liberty
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 14 days ago |

Author of the most widely-read documents on American liberty until the publication of Common Sense in 1776, John Dickinson’s work earned him the nickname “Penman of the Revolution.” Born Nov 13, 1732 - his writings are filled with principles and strategies we’d do well to follow much more today.


Path to Liberty: Nov 14, 2022

Keywords
libertyhistoryfoundersjohn dickinson

