The "Penman of the Revolution" on the Path to Liberty

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Author of the most widely-read documents on American liberty until the publication of Common Sense in 1776, John Dickinson’s work earned him the nickname “Penman of the Revolution.” Born Nov 13, 1732 - his writings are filled with principles and strategies we’d do well to follow much more today.
Path to Liberty: Nov 14, 2022